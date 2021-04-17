Oklahoma coach Moser adds assistants, support staff

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma men’s basketball coach Porter Moser has hired K.T. Turner as associate head coach and Emanuel Dildy as an assistant coach.

They are among six members he has added to his coaching and support staffs. The school made the announcements in a news release on Friday.

Matt Gordon is a special assistant to the head coach and director of scouting. Clayton Custer is director of video operations and player development. Mike Shepherd remains director of basketball operations and Bryce Daub still is director of strength and performance.

Turner spent one season as associate head coach on a Texas squad that captured the 2021 Big 12 tournament title. He spent the previous seven seasons at SMU. Dildy previously served on Moser’s staff for three seasons at Loyola Chicago and spent the last three seasons at Northwestern. Moser is expected to add another assistant in the coming weeks.

Gordon and Custer join the Sooners after serving on Moser’s staff at Loyola. Custer was Missouri Valley Player of the Year at Loyola and a starting point guard on the 2018 Final Four squad. Gordon has been on staff with Moser every season since 2008, when he served as director of basketball operations for Saint Louis. He followed Moser to Loyola and spent three seasons as director of basketball operations and seven as an assistant coach. He was an assistant for Loyola’s 2018 Final Four squad and the 2021 Sweet 16 team.

Shepherd is entering his 11th season at Oklahoma while Daub is heading into his seventh. ___

