Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

White Sox at Red Sox series opener postponed

By Associated Press
2021/04/17 03:10
White Sox at Red Sox series opener postponed

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have postponed Friday night's game against the Chicago White Sox because of snow and rain.

The series opener will be rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader on Sunday.

Bostonians woke up on Friday morning to a heavy snow that dropped an inch or two on the city, with other areas of New England expecting as many as six inches. Rain and snow were expected to continue through the night.

The Red Sox were returning home from their first road trip of the season, seven games over eight days in Baltimore and Minnesota. After losing their first three games of the season, the Red Sox won nine in a row before losing to the Twins on Thursday.

Nick Pivetta (2-0) had been scheduled to face Dylan Cease (0-0) on Friday night.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-17 05:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
Taiwan's development of next-generation fighter ahead of schedule
Taiwan's development of next-generation fighter ahead of schedule
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Photo of the Day: Before-and-after images show effects of Taiwan’s drought
Photo of the Day: Before-and-after images show effects of Taiwan’s drought
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Citibank to exit consumer banking in Taiwan
Citibank to exit consumer banking in Taiwan
China announces missile drills as US delegation arrives in Taiwan
China announces missile drills as US delegation arrives in Taiwan
Yellen to label Taiwan 'currency manipulator,' let China off hook
Yellen to label Taiwan 'currency manipulator,' let China off hook