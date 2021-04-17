Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Pierre Brooks of Detroit Douglass wins Mr. Basketball award

By Associated Press
2021/04/17 03:14
Pierre Brooks of Detroit Douglass wins Mr. Basketball award

DETROIT (AP) — Pierre Brooks of Detroit Douglass has been named Michigan's Mr. Basketball as the top senior player.

Brooks, who plans to attend Michigan State, was given the award Friday. He averaged 33 points and 9 rebounds and led his team to a state title.

The 6-foot-6 Brooks received 2,889 points in the voting of Basketball Coaches Association members. Iron Mountain’s Foster Wonders finished second, followed by Kobe Bufkin of Grand Rapids Christian.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-17 05:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
Taiwan's development of next-generation fighter ahead of schedule
Taiwan's development of next-generation fighter ahead of schedule
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Photo of the Day: Before-and-after images show effects of Taiwan’s drought
Photo of the Day: Before-and-after images show effects of Taiwan’s drought
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Citibank to exit consumer banking in Taiwan
Citibank to exit consumer banking in Taiwan
China announces missile drills as US delegation arrives in Taiwan
China announces missile drills as US delegation arrives in Taiwan
Yellen to label Taiwan 'currency manipulator,' let China off hook
Yellen to label Taiwan 'currency manipulator,' let China off hook