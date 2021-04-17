Pierre Brooks of Detroit Douglass wins Mr. Basketball award

DETROIT (AP) — Pierre Brooks of Detroit Douglass has been named Michigan's Mr. Basketball as the top senior player.

Brooks, who plans to attend Michigan State, was given the award Friday. He averaged 33 points and 9 rebounds and led his team to a state title.

The 6-foot-6 Brooks received 2,889 points in the voting of Basketball Coaches Association members. Iron Mountain’s Foster Wonders finished second, followed by Kobe Bufkin of Grand Rapids Christian.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports