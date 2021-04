Friday At Family Circle Tennis Center Charleston, S.C. Purse: $235,238 Surface: Red clay CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) _ Results Friday from MUSC Health Women's Open at Family Circle Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Quarterfinals

Danka Kovinic, Montenegro, def. Shelby Rogers, United States, 7-5, 6-1.

Women's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Caty McNally and Hailey Baptiste, United States, def. Jessy Rompies and Beatrice Gumulya, Indonesia, 6-0, 6-0.