The Latest: 3 players, 3 staffers positive in MLB testing

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/17 01:36
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Three major league players and three staff members were positive for COVID-19 during the past week among 11,713 tests, a 0.05% positive rate.

There have been 31 positive tests — 20 for players, 11 for staff — among 111,312 monitoring tests, a rate of 0.03%, the commissioner’s office said Friday. The positive tests were among 17 of the 30 teams.

There have been three COVID-related postponements, all a season-opening series between Washington and the New York Mets.

In the final figures released last year, MLB said it had collected 172,740 samples and that 91 had been positive, or 0.05%. Fifty-seven of 91 positives were players, and 21 of the 30 teams have had a person covered by the monitoring test positive.

There were 45 regular-season games postponed for virus-related reasons last year but just two were not made up, between St. Louis and Detroit.

Updated : 2021-04-17 05:35 GMT+08:00

