Business events scheduled for the coming week

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week.

All times are Eastern.

MONDAY, April 19

Coca-Cola Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

United Airlines Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

TUESDAY, April 20

Johnson & Johnson reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

CSX Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

Netflix Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

THURSDAY, April 22

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.; National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for March, 10 a.m.

American Airlines Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Southwest Airlines Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Union Pacific Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

FRIDAY, April 23

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases new home sales for March, 10 a.m.

American Express Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.