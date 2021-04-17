Alexa
Michael King starts for Yanks in series opener against Rays

By Associated Press
2021/04/17 00:11
New York Yankees relief pitcher Michael King throws during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Sunday, April ...

New York Yankees relief pitcher Michael King throws during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Sunday, April ...

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael King was recalled by the New York Yankees to start Friday night's series opener against the AL champion Tampa Bay Rays.

The 25-year-old right-hander allowed one hit over six scoreless innings during a 99-pitch relief appearance against Toronto in a 3-1 loss on April 4, then was optioned to the alternate training site.

King was 1-2 with a 7.76 ERA in four starts and relief appearances during last year's pandemic-shortened season.

Left-hander Jordan Montgomery (1-0) starts for the Yankees on Saturday and ace Gerrit Cole (2-0) on Sunday.

Tampa Bay had not announced its pitching plans for the series.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-17 05:32 GMT+08:00

