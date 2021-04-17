Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Israel says it will 'definitely' stop Iran from getting bomb

By Associated Press
2021/04/17 00:09
Cyprus' foreign minister Nicos Christodoulides, right, talks with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias before a meeting of the ministers of foreign aff...
Cyprus' foreign minister Nicos Christodoulides, right, talks with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias before a meeting of the ministers of foreign aff...

Cyprus' foreign minister Nicos Christodoulides, right, talks with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias before a meeting of the ministers of foreign aff...

Cyprus' foreign minister Nicos Christodoulides, right, talks with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias before a meeting of the ministers of foreign aff...

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Israel’s foreign minister said Friday that his country was determined to stop Iran from building a nuclear weapon, after Tehran promised to step up its uranium enrichment process.

“We will do whatever it takes to prevent the extremists (in Iran) from succeeding, and definitely will prevent this regime from having a nuclear weapon,” Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi told reporters on a visit to Cyprus.

Iranian officials say the country will begin enriching uranium up to 60% purity following an attack on its nuclear facility at Natanz, in central Iran, on Sunday, that it blamed on Israel.

Askenazi met with the foreign ministers of Cyprus and Greece, Nikos Christodoulides and Nikos Dendias, as well as Anwar Gargash, a top presidential aide in the United Arab Emirates.

Israel and the UAE normalized relations in a landmark deal last year, and the four countries represented at the meeting Friday promised to boost cooperation in defense, energy, tourism, and other sectors.

Updated : 2021-04-17 05:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
Taiwan's development of next-generation fighter ahead of schedule
Taiwan's development of next-generation fighter ahead of schedule
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Photo of the Day: Before-and-after images show effects of Taiwan’s drought
Photo of the Day: Before-and-after images show effects of Taiwan’s drought
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Citibank to exit consumer banking in Taiwan
Citibank to exit consumer banking in Taiwan
China announces missile drills as US delegation arrives in Taiwan
China announces missile drills as US delegation arrives in Taiwan
Yellen to label Taiwan 'currency manipulator,' let China off hook
Yellen to label Taiwan 'currency manipulator,' let China off hook