SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/16 22:06
All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Macon 31 24 4 2 1 51 97 59
Knoxville 36 21 11 3 1 46 108 85
Huntsville 30 15 14 1 0 31 87 93
Pensacola 31 13 14 2 2 30 89 90
Birmingham 32 7 19 6 0 20 69 123

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Pensacola at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Huntsville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2021-04-17 05:29 GMT+08:00

Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
Taiwan's development of next-generation fighter ahead of schedule
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Photo of the Day: Before-and-after images show effects of Taiwan’s drought
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Citibank to exit consumer banking in Taiwan
China announces missile drills as US delegation arrives in Taiwan
Yellen to label Taiwan 'currency manipulator,' let China off hook
