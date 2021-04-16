SPHL Glance

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Macon 31 24 4 2 1 51 97 59 Knoxville 36 21 11 3 1 46 108 85 Huntsville 30 15 14 1 0 31 87 93 Pensacola 31 13 14 2 2 30 89 90 Birmingham 32 7 19 6 0 20 69 123

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Pensacola at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Huntsville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled