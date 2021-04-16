Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/16 22:01
Baseball Expanded Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 9 4 .692 _ _ 9-1 L-1 3-3 6-1
Toronto 6 7 .462 3 4-6 L-1 3-3 3-4
New York 5 7 .417 2 4-6 L-2 3-3 2-4
Baltimore 5 8 .385 4 2-8 L-2 1-6 4-2
Tampa Bay 5 8 .385 4 3-7 L-3 3-4 2-4
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Kansas City 7 4 .636 _ _ 6-4 W-3 5-2 2-2
Cleveland 7 5 .583 ½ _ 7-3 W-1 4-1 3-4
Chicago 6 7 .462 2 5-5 L-1 3-3 3-4
Detroit 6 7 .462 2 4-6 L-1 3-3 3-4
Minnesota 6 7 .462 2 4-6 W-1 2-5 4-2
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Seattle 8 5 .615 _ _ 6-4 W-2 3-3 5-2
Los Angeles 7 5 .583 ½ _ 6-4 L-2 4-2 3-3
Houston 6 6 .500 1 4-6 L-5 1-5 5-1
Oakland 6 7 .462 2 6-4 W-5 2-6 4-1
Texas 6 7 .462 2 5-5 W-3 2-4 4-3

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 5 3 .625 _ _ 5-3 W-3 4-1 1-2
Philadelphia 6 6 .500 1 2 4-6 L-3 5-1 1-5
Miami 5 7 .417 2 3 4-5 L-1 1-5 4-2
Atlanta 5 8 .385 5-5 W-1 3-4 2-4
Washington 3 7 .300 3 4 3-7 L-1 1-3 2-4
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cincinnati 7 5 .583 _ _ 6-4 L-2 5-1 2-4
Milwaukee 7 5 .583 _ 1 6-4 W-1 3-3 4-2
St. Louis 6 6 .500 1 2 5-5 L-1 2-4 4-2
Chicago 5 7 .417 2 3 4-6 L-1 3-3 2-4
Pittsburgh 5 8 .385 4-6 L-1 4-3 1-5
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 11 2 .846 _ _ 9-1 W-6 6-0 5-2
San Francisco 8 4 .667 _ 7-3 W-2 5-1 3-3
San Diego 9 5 .643 _ 6-4 W-1 4-3 5-2
Arizona 5 8 .385 6 5-5 W-1 2-3 3-5
Colorado 3 10 .231 8 2-8 L-6 3-4 0-6

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Thursday's Games

Seattle 4, Baltimore 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Minnesota 4, Boston 3

Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 2

Seattle 2, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Texas 6, Tampa Bay 4, 10 innings

Kansas City 7, Toronto 5

Oakland 8, Detroit 4

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Ray 0-1) at Kansas City (Singer 0-2), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 0-0) at Boston (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 1-0) at Oakland (Irvin 0-2), 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 0-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Texas (Dunning 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Shoemaker 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-1), 9:07 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 1-1) at Seattle (Flexen 1-0), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Thursday's Games

Atlanta 7, Miami 6

San Diego 8, Pittsburgh 3

Arizona 11, Washington 6

L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 5

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Friday's Games

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Arizona (Weaver 1-0) at Washington (Fedde 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Ynoa 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Williams 1-1), 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Kim 0-0) at Philadelphia (Moore 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 0-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Sanchez 0-1) at Miami (Alcantara 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Cahill 0-1) at Milwaukee (Anderson 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 0-0) at Colorado (Márquez 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 2-1) at San Diego (Darvish 1-0), 8:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Arizona at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.

Updated : 2021-04-17 05:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
Taiwan's development of next-generation fighter ahead of schedule
Taiwan's development of next-generation fighter ahead of schedule
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Photo of the Day: Before-and-after images show effects of Taiwan’s drought
Photo of the Day: Before-and-after images show effects of Taiwan’s drought
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Citibank to exit consumer banking in Taiwan
Citibank to exit consumer banking in Taiwan
China announces missile drills as US delegation arrives in Taiwan
China announces missile drills as US delegation arrives in Taiwan
Yellen to label Taiwan 'currency manipulator,' let China off hook
Yellen to label Taiwan 'currency manipulator,' let China off hook