All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montreal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D.C. United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Inter Miami CF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nashville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New England
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New York City FC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Orlando City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto FC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|AUSTIN FC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|FC Dallas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles FC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LA Galaxy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Portland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Real Salt Lake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Jose
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Seattle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sporting Kansas City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vancouver
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
NOTE: For the 2020 season, MLS will determine standings using points per game.
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
San Jose at Houston, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Montreal, 2 p.m.
Atlanta at Orlando City, 3 p.m.
Austin FC at Los Angeles FC, 6 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at New York, 8 p.m.
New York City FC at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
Colorado at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
Cincinnati at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
New England at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Miami, 3 p.m.
Philadelphia at Columbus, 5:30 p.m.
Portland at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Orlando City at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at New York City FC, 1 p.m.
Montreal at Nashville, 2 p.m.
Vancouver at Toronto FC, 3 p.m.
FC Dallas at San Jose, 3:30 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 6 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
D.C. United at New England, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Atlanta, 8 p.m.
Austin FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
New York at LA Galaxy, 5:30 p.m.