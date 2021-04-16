American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|9
|4
|.692
|_
|Toronto
|6
|7
|.462
|3
|New York
|5
|7
|.417
|3½
|Baltimore
|5
|8
|.385
|4
|Tampa Bay
|5
|8
|.385
|4
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Kansas City
|7
|4
|.636
|_
|Cleveland
|7
|5
|.583
|½
|Chicago
|6
|7
|.462
|2
|Detroit
|6
|7
|.462
|2
|Minnesota
|6
|7
|.462
|2
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|8
|5
|.615
|_
|Los Angeles
|7
|5
|.583
|½
|Houston
|6
|6
|.500
|1½
|Oakland
|6
|7
|.462
|2
|Texas
|6
|7
|.462
|2
___
Seattle 4, Baltimore 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Minnesota 4, Boston 3
Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 2
Seattle 2, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Texas 6, Tampa Bay 4, 10 innings
Kansas City 7, Toronto 5
Oakland 8, Detroit 4
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Toronto at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Detroit at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-0), 1:05 p.m.
Toronto (Ray 0-1) at Kansas City (Singer 0-2), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 0-0) at Boston (TBD), 4:05 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 1-0) at Oakland (Irvin 0-2), 4:07 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 0-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Texas (Dunning 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Shoemaker 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-1), 9:07 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 1-1) at Seattle (Flexen 1-0), 9:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Detroit at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.