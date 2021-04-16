All Times EDT

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 Washington 44 28 12 4 60 154 132 14-6-2 14-6-2 5-5-0 N.Y. Islanders 43 27 12 4 58 126 102 18-2-2 9-10-2 6-4-0 Pittsburgh 43 27 13 3 57 147 120 16-3-2 11-10-1 7-2-1 Boston 41 23 12 6 52 116 107 12-6-3 11-6-3 6-3-1 N.Y. Rangers 43 21 16 6 48 140 112 10-7-3 11-9-3 6-2-2 Philadelphia 43 20 17 6 46 125 155 9-9-3 11-8-3 4-4-2 New Jersey 42 14 22 6 34 103 139 4-16-3 10-6-3 2-6-2 Buffalo 43 11 25 7 29 105 149 4-13-4 7-12-3 5-2-3

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 Carolina 42 28 10 4 60 137 103 15-3-4 13-7-0 6-3-1 Tampa Bay 43 29 12 2 60 146 110 16-4-0 13-8-2 5-5-0 Florida 44 27 12 5 59 138 120 14-4-3 13-8-2 6-3-1 Nashville 45 24 20 1 49 120 127 13-9-0 11-11-1 7-3-0 Chicago 44 20 19 5 45 123 139 11-8-2 9-11-3 4-6-0 Dallas 42 16 14 12 44 117 108 9-6-8 7-8-4 5-2-3 Columbus 45 15 21 9 39 113 149 8-8-7 7-13-2 2-7-1 Detroit 45 16 23 6 38 103 141 10-9-4 6-14-2 5-3-2

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 Colorado 43 30 9 4 64 154 101 18-4-2 12-5-2 9-1-0 Vegas 42 29 11 2 60 138 96 16-4-2 13-7-0 6-3-1 Minnesota 41 25 13 3 53 124 111 15-4-0 10-9-3 5-3-2 St. Louis 42 19 17 6 44 122 132 7-10-4 12-7-2 3-6-1 Arizona 44 19 20 5 43 118 139 10-8-3 9-12-2 4-6-0 San Jose 42 18 20 4 40 114 141 8-10-2 10-10-2 5-5-0 Los Angeles 42 16 20 6 38 114 127 7-9-4 9-11-2 3-7-0 Anaheim 44 14 23 7 35 101 138 5-14-4 9-9-3 5-4-1

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 Toronto 44 28 12 4 60 145 117 14-7-3 14-5-1 6-2-2 Winnipeg 44 27 14 3 57 144 117 11-6-2 16-8-1 6-3-1 Edmonton 42 25 15 2 52 134 120 13-8-0 12-7-2 6-2-2 Montreal 40 18 13 9 45 123 114 9-9-2 9-4-7 5-5-0 Calgary 43 19 21 3 41 115 127 10-9-1 9-12-2 4-6-0 Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120 9-9-2 7-9-1 6-3-1 Ottawa 44 14 26 4 32 118 164 9-10-4 5-16-0 3-6-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 4, New Jersey 0

Winnipeg 5, Toronto 2

Tampa Bay 3, Florida 2, OT

Carolina 4, Nashville 1

Buffalo 5, Washington 2

Boston 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

Philadelphia 2, Pittsburgh 1, SO

Detroit 4, Chicago 1

Dallas 4, Columbus 1

Friday's Games

Calgary at Montreal, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, ppd

Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 12:30 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 3 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 4 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Dallas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Washington at Boston, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 3 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 3 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.