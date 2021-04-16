All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|44
|28
|12
|4
|60
|154
|132
|N.Y. Islanders
|43
|27
|12
|4
|58
|126
|102
|Pittsburgh
|43
|27
|13
|3
|57
|147
|120
|Boston
|41
|23
|12
|6
|52
|116
|107
|N.Y. Rangers
|43
|21
|16
|6
|48
|140
|112
|Philadelphia
|43
|20
|17
|6
|46
|125
|155
|New Jersey
|42
|14
|22
|6
|34
|103
|139
|Buffalo
|43
|11
|25
|7
|29
|105
|149
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|42
|28
|10
|4
|60
|137
|103
|Tampa Bay
|43
|29
|12
|2
|60
|146
|110
|Florida
|44
|27
|12
|5
|59
|138
|120
|Nashville
|45
|24
|20
|1
|49
|120
|127
|Chicago
|44
|20
|19
|5
|45
|123
|139
|Dallas
|42
|16
|14
|12
|44
|117
|108
|Columbus
|45
|15
|21
|9
|39
|113
|149
|Detroit
|45
|16
|23
|6
|38
|103
|141
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|43
|30
|9
|4
|64
|154
|101
|Vegas
|42
|29
|11
|2
|60
|138
|96
|Minnesota
|41
|25
|13
|3
|53
|124
|111
|St. Louis
|42
|19
|17
|6
|44
|122
|132
|Arizona
|44
|19
|20
|5
|43
|118
|139
|San Jose
|42
|18
|20
|4
|40
|114
|141
|Los Angeles
|42
|16
|20
|6
|38
|114
|127
|Anaheim
|44
|14
|23
|7
|35
|101
|138
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|44
|28
|12
|4
|60
|145
|117
|Winnipeg
|44
|27
|14
|3
|57
|144
|117
|Edmonton
|42
|25
|15
|2
|52
|134
|120
|Montreal
|40
|18
|13
|9
|45
|123
|114
|Calgary
|43
|19
|21
|3
|41
|115
|127
|Vancouver
|37
|16
|18
|3
|35
|100
|120
|Ottawa
|44
|14
|26
|4
|32
|118
|164
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
N.Y. Rangers 4, New Jersey 0
Winnipeg 5, Toronto 2
Tampa Bay 3, Florida 2, OT
Carolina 4, Nashville 1
Buffalo 5, Washington 2
Boston 4, N.Y. Islanders 1
Philadelphia 2, Pittsburgh 1, SO
Detroit 4, Chicago 1
Dallas 4, Columbus 1
Calgary at Montreal, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Vancouver, ppd
Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 12:30 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 3 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 4 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Dallas, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Winnipeg, 10 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 3 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 3 p.m.
Vegas at Anaheim, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Montreal at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Ottawa at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.