All Times EDT

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 44 28 12 4 60 154 132 N.Y. Islanders 43 27 12 4 58 126 102 Pittsburgh 43 27 13 3 57 147 120 Boston 41 23 12 6 52 116 107 N.Y. Rangers 43 21 16 6 48 140 112 Philadelphia 43 20 17 6 46 125 155 New Jersey 42 14 22 6 34 103 139 Buffalo 43 11 25 7 29 105 149

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 42 28 10 4 60 137 103 Tampa Bay 43 29 12 2 60 146 110 Florida 44 27 12 5 59 138 120 Nashville 45 24 20 1 49 120 127 Chicago 44 20 19 5 45 123 139 Dallas 42 16 14 12 44 117 108 Columbus 45 15 21 9 39 113 149 Detroit 45 16 23 6 38 103 141

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 43 30 9 4 64 154 101 Vegas 42 29 11 2 60 138 96 Minnesota 41 25 13 3 53 124 111 St. Louis 42 19 17 6 44 122 132 Arizona 44 19 20 5 43 118 139 San Jose 42 18 20 4 40 114 141 Los Angeles 42 16 20 6 38 114 127 Anaheim 44 14 23 7 35 101 138

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 44 28 12 4 60 145 117 Winnipeg 44 27 14 3 57 144 117 Edmonton 42 25 15 2 52 134 120 Montreal 40 18 13 9 45 123 114 Calgary 43 19 21 3 41 115 127 Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120 Ottawa 44 14 26 4 32 118 164

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 4, New Jersey 0

Winnipeg 5, Toronto 2

Tampa Bay 3, Florida 2, OT

Carolina 4, Nashville 1

Buffalo 5, Washington 2

Boston 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

Philadelphia 2, Pittsburgh 1, SO

Detroit 4, Chicago 1

Dallas 4, Columbus 1

Friday's Games

Calgary at Montreal, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, ppd

Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 12:30 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 3 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 4 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Dallas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Washington at Boston, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 3 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 3 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.