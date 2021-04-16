THROUGH APRIL 15
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Beal, WAS
|45
|491
|314
|1395
|31.0
|Curry, GS
|48
|485
|265
|1474
|30.7
|Lillard, POR
|52
|460
|360
|1492
|28.7
|Doncic, DAL
|49
|498
|258
|1400
|28.6
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|46
|475
|307
|1309
|28.5
|Irving, BKN
|39
|417
|146
|1087
|27.9
|LaVine, CHI
|53
|521
|234
|1458
|27.5
|Williamson, NO
|50
|514
|303
|1340
|26.8
|Mitchell, UTA
|52
|471
|262
|1379
|26.5
|Leonard, LAC
|45
|425
|230
|1168
|26.0
|Jokic, DEN
|55
|563
|227
|1430
|26.0
|Booker, PHO
|51
|478
|247
|1309
|25.7
|Tatum, BOS
|50
|465
|207
|1281
|25.6
|James, LAL
|41
|388
|168
|1042
|25.4
|Harden, BKN
|42
|334
|275
|1060
|25.2
|Young, ATL
|51
|391
|387
|1286
|25.2
|Fox, SAC
|55
|504
|279
|1387
|25.2
|Brown, BOS
|52
|483
|169
|1277
|24.6
|Sexton, CLE
|46
|407
|228
|1115
|24.2
|Vucevic, CHI
|55
|536
|112
|1327
|24.1
___
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Gobert, UTA
|301
|451
|.667
|Holmes, SAC
|297
|463
|.641
|Allen, CLE
|220
|346
|.636
|Ayton, PHO
|361
|577
|.626
|Poeltl, SA
|194
|313
|.620
|Williamson, NO
|514
|832
|.618
|Harrell, LAL
|321
|520
|.617
|Kanter, POR
|273
|449
|.608
|Plumlee, DET
|211
|349
|.605
|Capela, ATL
|325
|540
|.602
___
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Capela, ATL
|49
|230
|469
|699
|14.3
|Gobert, UTA
|55
|186
|550
|736
|13.4
|Valanciunas, MEM
|48
|207
|406
|613
|12.8
|Kanter, POR
|54
|234
|406
|640
|11.9
|Sabonis, IND
|51
|130
|455
|585
|11.5
|Vucevic, CHI
|55
|109
|516
|625
|11.4
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|46
|80
|437
|517
|11.2
|Jokic, DEN
|55
|158
|441
|599
|10.9
|Westbrook, WAS
|47
|77
|430
|507
|10.8
|Ayton, PHO
|55
|181
|412
|593
|10.8
___
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Westbrook, WAS
|47
|510
|10.9
|Harden, BKN
|42
|457
|10.9
|Young, ATL
|51
|484
|9.5
|Paul, PHO
|54
|473
|8.8
|Jokic, DEN
|55
|486
|8.8
|Doncic, DAL
|49
|420
|8.6
|Green, GS
|48
|410
|8.5
|James, LAL
|41
|323
|7.9
|Lillard, POR
|52
|398
|7.7
|Morant, MEM
|45
|331
|7.4