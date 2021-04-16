Alexa
NBA Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/04/16 22:01
THROUGH APRIL 15

Scoring
G FG FT PTS AVG
Beal, WAS 45 491 314 1395 31.0
Curry, GS 48 485 265 1474 30.7
Lillard, POR 52 460 360 1492 28.7
Doncic, DAL 49 498 258 1400 28.6
Antetokounmpo, MIL 46 475 307 1309 28.5
Irving, BKN 39 417 146 1087 27.9
LaVine, CHI 53 521 234 1458 27.5
Williamson, NO 50 514 303 1340 26.8
Mitchell, UTA 52 471 262 1379 26.5
Leonard, LAC 45 425 230 1168 26.0
Jokic, DEN 55 563 227 1430 26.0
Booker, PHO 51 478 247 1309 25.7
Tatum, BOS 50 465 207 1281 25.6
James, LAL 41 388 168 1042 25.4
Harden, BKN 42 334 275 1060 25.2
Young, ATL 51 391 387 1286 25.2
Fox, SAC 55 504 279 1387 25.2
Brown, BOS 52 483 169 1277 24.6
Sexton, CLE 46 407 228 1115 24.2
Vucevic, CHI 55 536 112 1327 24.1

___

FG Percentage
FG FGA PCT
Gobert, UTA 301 451 .667
Holmes, SAC 297 463 .641
Allen, CLE 220 346 .636
Ayton, PHO 361 577 .626
Poeltl, SA 194 313 .620
Williamson, NO 514 832 .618
Harrell, LAL 321 520 .617
Kanter, POR 273 449 .608
Plumlee, DET 211 349 .605
Capela, ATL 325 540 .602

___

Rebounds
G OFF DEF TOT AVG
Capela, ATL 49 230 469 699 14.3
Gobert, UTA 55 186 550 736 13.4
Valanciunas, MEM 48 207 406 613 12.8
Kanter, POR 54 234 406 640 11.9
Sabonis, IND 51 130 455 585 11.5
Vucevic, CHI 55 109 516 625 11.4
Antetokounmpo, MIL 46 80 437 517 11.2
Jokic, DEN 55 158 441 599 10.9
Westbrook, WAS 47 77 430 507 10.8
Ayton, PHO 55 181 412 593 10.8

___

Assists
G AST AVG
Westbrook, WAS 47 510 10.9
Harden, BKN 42 457 10.9
Young, ATL 51 484 9.5
Paul, PHO 54 473 8.8
Jokic, DEN 55 486 8.8
Doncic, DAL 49 420 8.6
Green, GS 48 410 8.5
James, LAL 41 323 7.9
Lillard, POR 52 398 7.7
Morant, MEM 45 331 7.4

Updated : 2021-04-17 05:27 GMT+08:00

