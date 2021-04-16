Alexa
US home construction rebounds in March after frigid February

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER , AP Economics Writer, Associated Press
2021/04/16 20:55
FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2020 file photo, a "sold" sign sits on a lot as new home construction continues in Westfield, Ind. Mortgage rates fell for th...

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. housing construction rebounded strongly in March with home builders recovering from an unusually frigid February.

Builders began construction on new homes and apartments at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.74 million units in March, the Commerce Department reported Friday, a 19.4% increase over February when housing construction fell by 11.3%.

Severe storms raked several regions of the country in February, setting construction back.

Friday's report showed that application for building permits, a good sign of future activity, increased by 2.7% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.77 million units.

