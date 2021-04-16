Alexa
Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2021/04/16 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, April 16, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray thunderstorm;32;27;A t-storm around;32;27;WSW;17;75%;64%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny;32;23;Clouds and sun;32;22;W;14;38%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly cloudy;26;13;Clouding up, warm;29;16;NW;8;30%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Rain tapering off;14;8;Spotty showers;14;8;NNW;10;55%;87%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sun and some clouds;12;2;Mostly sunny;12;4;N;16;60%;17%;5

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;7;-1;Mostly sunny;9;1;NNE;5;57%;0%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Increasing clouds;26;16;Mostly sunny;27;15;SSE;12;39%;7%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny, warm;20;4;Sunny and cooler;14;1;N;13;59%;8%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Humid with a t-storm;28;20;Humid with a t-storm;29;20;SE;8;75%;56%;5

Athens, Greece;A passing shower;19;11;Mostly cloudy;20;12;NNE;9;64%;11%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy this morning;20;15;A morning shower;18;15;SSW;23;67%;47%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;33;17;Very warm;35;18;NW;20;17%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;22;Partly sunny;33;22;SSE;8;63%;16%;7

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;32;21;Partly sunny;31;21;S;9;50%;11%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;35;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;26;SW;10;75%;72%;8

Barcelona, Spain;A shower in the p.m.;15;6;Occasional rain;14;7;WSW;14;56%;63%;5

Beijing, China;Breezy in the p.m.;16;9;Plenty of sunshine;20;6;W;21;10%;0%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Cool with some sun;11;1;A little p.m. rain;12;6;ESE;8;58%;93%;2

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun, cool;10;3;A shower or two;12;4;NNE;10;80%;75%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A thunderstorm;20;11;A shower and t-storm;20;12;SE;10;65%;84%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;27;16;Partly sunny, nice;28;16;ENE;10;53%;14%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cloudy and chilly;9;2;Mostly cloudy, cool;10;5;NNW;16;63%;49%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Increasing clouds;10;2;Plenty of sunshine;12;3;NNE;11;59%;34%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;14;0;Mostly cloudy;14;5;ESE;10;54%;61%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy, cold;8;-3;Warmer;12;2;NNE;8;67%;34%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clearing and humid;26;18;Clouds and sun;25;19;ENE;9;73%;2%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Windy this afternoon;28;19;A thunderstorm;28;19;ENE;9;45%;83%;12

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;19;14;Mostly sunny;20;9;W;19;59%;1%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;34;22;Very hot;36;23;ENE;16;10%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;27;15;Sunny and very warm;28;17;ESE;8;41%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;28;19;A stray shower;29;20;SSE;7;49%;45%;8

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;34;27;Partly sunny;34;27;SSE;11;65%;4%;13

Chicago, United States;Periods of sun;9;4;Mostly cloudy;9;3;N;14;61%;18%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A shower or two;32;26;SSW;10;73%;89%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunshine;11;3;Partly sunny;14;3;E;10;58%;44%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;25;19;Sunny and nice;25;19;N;21;75%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Rain, a thunderstorm;17;10;Mostly cloudy, cool;18;9;NNE;19;52%;15%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;Spotty showers;28;23;S;22;87%;86%;6

Delhi, India;Warm, turning windy;38;22;Hazy sunshine;33;21;NE;10;40%;3%;11

Denver, United States;A little a.m. snow;4;-2;Cold, a.m. flurries;6;-5;WSW;11;60%;59%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A strong t-storm;35;23;Hotter;38;25;S;17;43%;11%;11

Dili, East Timor;An afternoon shower;33;23;Nice with some sun;32;23;S;7;65%;38%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Turning cloudy;13;3;Cloudy;13;5;S;18;63%;57%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, nice;23;12;Mostly sunny;23;12;N;13;32%;57%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A shower or two;18;14;Partly sunny;20;14;W;10;70%;1%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;An a.m. thunderstorm;28;22;A t-storm or two;23;21;N;10;95%;94%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;27;13;Cooler but pleasant;22;9;SE;13;58%;24%;8

Havana, Cuba;Sunny and less humid;32;20;Partly sunny;32;23;SSE;14;56%;2%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy this morning;13;2;Breezy in the p.m.;12;3;NE;22;51%;0%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;34;26;A t-storm around;32;26;S;8;72%;100%;11

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun;28;22;Mainly cloudy;28;22;E;11;67%;44%;6

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;27;19;A morning shower;27;20;NE;17;57%;58%;11

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;36;22;Mostly sunny;35;23;SSE;8;36%;1%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;A shower;26;18;Morning showers;22;16;NE;19;69%;100%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun;13;8;Brief a.m. showers;14;7;ENE;19;77%;81%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;WNW;10;73%;74%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;33;28;Mostly sunny;33;29;ENE;13;51%;5%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;26;11;Not as warm;20;10;NW;10;51%;6%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Warmer;22;7;Sunshine;21;7;N;10;31%;14%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;35;26;Hazy sunshine;35;26;WSW;16;54%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;A little rain;24;14;A t-storm around;26;13;SW;9;62%;44%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Abundant sunshine;37;24;Plenty of sunshine;39;26;N;17;8%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Cooler, p.m. rain;11;5;Spotty showers;10;3;WSW;9;83%;78%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;Breezy in the p.m.;31;25;Increasingly windy;31;26;E;28;63%;27%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A thunderstorm;31;23;Partly sunny;34;23;SW;8;67%;72%;11

Kolkata, India;Clearing;35;27;Mostly sunny;36;28;S;13;48%;4%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;31;24;A t-storm in spots;34;24;N;6;71%;75%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Very windy;16;1;Mostly sunny, mild;15;3;ENE;10;40%;34%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm or two;33;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;25;SSW;12;72%;66%;3

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;21;17;Partly sunny;21;18;SSE;13;78%;31%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;A shower in the p.m.;23;12;Sunny and nice;23;12;NNW;11;48%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;11;1;Mostly sunny;12;2;E;11;50%;6%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;23;12;Sunny and pleasant;23;15;SE;10;49%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;33;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;SW;9;75%;73%;10

Madrid, Spain;Clearing;17;3;Plenty of sunshine;16;3;N;7;39%;0%;8

Male, Maldives;More clouds than sun;31;28;Showers around;32;28;SSW;10;66%;95%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;29;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;NE;6;83%;76%;3

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;34;26;Very warm;36;26;E;10;47%;10%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Areas of low clouds;16;10;Mostly cloudy;17;11;NW;10;55%;15%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;27;15;Partly sunny;27;13;WSW;11;18%;25%;13

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;30;22;Mostly sunny, warm;31;23;WSW;16;63%;8%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Periods of rain;14;7;A shower;15;6;NE;12;78%;82%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;33;27;Mostly sunny;33;27;SE;15;60%;19%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Fog will lift;23;15;Partly sunny, nice;24;16;ENE;10;73%;2%;4

Montreal, Canada;Breezy with rain;8;3;Cloudy;10;3;NNE;8;55%;44%;2

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy, warm;19;8;Mostly cloudy, warm;18;8;ENE;19;44%;12%;3

Mumbai, India;Sunny and less humid;32;27;Plenty of sun;34;28;NW;13;64%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;25;16;A t-storm in spots;25;16;NE;14;71%;73%;13

New York, United States;Spotty showers;12;6;Sun and clouds;14;8;NW;13;45%;18%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Decreasing clouds;27;11;Clouds and sun, warm;30;14;NW;11;30%;0%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Increasing clouds;18;-4;Much colder;4;-3;S;13;56%;3%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;A few showers;20;14;Morning downpours;14;12;W;9;92%;97%;2

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;12;2;Mostly sunny;14;2;NNE;11;45%;27%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and drizzle;9;3;Milder;12;4;SSE;11;56%;44%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Sunshine, pleasant;30;25;Spotty showers;29;25;E;11;78%;90%;8

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;30;24;A couple of t-storms;30;25;N;11;81%;78%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A morning shower;33;24;A shower in the a.m.;30;24;ENE;15;74%;61%;12

Paris, France;Becoming cloudy;11;4;Sunny intervals;14;4;N;15;54%;44%;5

Perth, Australia;Turning sunny;26;16;Clouds and sun, nice;27;15;E;14;45%;0%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A heavy thunderstorm;33;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;27;WSW;10;75%;56%;13

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;NNE;14;77%;68%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;33;21;Periods of sun;34;22;E;11;49%;12%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A bit of snow, cold;6;2;Rather cloudy, cold;6;5;WNW;9;75%;65%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;16;4;Mostly sunny;14;6;NW;12;48%;31%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;19;11;Heavy p.m. showers;19;11;SE;12;72%;86%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;22;12;Mostly sunny, nice;22;11;ENE;9;75%;2%;9

Recife, Brazil;A t-storm around;28;22;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;22;SE;10;84%;86%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Breezy;7;3;A little p.m. rain;5;1;SSW;25;78%;74%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;13;6;Partly sunny;15;6;ENE;14;56%;37%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;28;19;Nice with sunshine;29;20;NNE;10;63%;8%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;32;22;Mostly cloudy;31;21;WNW;17;10%;25%;11

Rome, Italy;Mostly cloudy;16;5;Periods of sun;16;6;S;10;57%;36%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;12;2;Plenty of sunshine;12;1;NE;14;50%;0%;4

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;15;10;Brilliant sunshine;19;11;SW;14;58%;1%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Humid with a t-storm;25;18;A couple of t-storms;24;19;ENE;12;83%;85%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;29;24;Sunshine, pleasant;31;24;SE;15;68%;10%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;24;18;A stray p.m. t-storm;24;18;SW;9;89%;58%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;26;12;Partly sunny;26;13;ENE;11;22%;2%;14

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;24;8;Sunny and nice;23;7;SW;6;55%;3%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny, nice;30;22;Partly sunny;30;23;ESE;13;75%;63%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers around;23;8;Nice with sunshine;22;8;NNE;9;43%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;Plenty of sun;25;8;Plenty of sun;27;9;NNE;9;45%;2%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;15;3;A shower or two;13;7;W;10;56%;59%;7

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and warm;22;12;Overcast;20;10;NW;20;46%;0%;8

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;31;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;25;SSW;8;78%;82%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;11;3;Afternoon rain;9;4;ESE;16;73%;92%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;30;25;Partly sunny;30;25;ESE;18;63%;6%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;11;2;More sun than clouds;12;2;NE;17;45%;2%;4

Sydney, Australia;Showers around;20;15;A stray shower;20;13;WSW;11;59%;55%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Decreasing clouds;24;21;Decreasing clouds;22;18;E;15;81%;27%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Breezy this morning;8;3;Plenty of sun;9;2;ENE;16;61%;0%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;25;12;Some sun;25;14;ENE;10;29%;7%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;22;9;Increasing clouds;21;12;NNW;12;51%;42%;7

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and pleasant;25;15;Sun, some clouds;24;17;SE;12;24%;0%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;29;16;Mostly sunny;27;17;NNE;11;45%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;More sun than clouds;19;10;Periods of rain;17;11;N;7;64%;91%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly cloudy;18;15;A little p.m. rain;19;15;S;19;61%;89%;2

Toronto, Canada;Spotty showers;9;4;Showers around;10;5;NW;12;73%;71%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Warmer;29;16;Cooler with some sun;20;15;NNE;12;71%;66%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Rain and drizzle;17;13;A couple of showers;15;9;W;15;71%;85%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, chilly;5;-10;Sunny and warmer;14;-4;SSE;15;31%;0%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Plenty of sun;22;9;Plenty of sunshine;23;9;NE;8;35%;0%;5

Vienna, Austria;Variable clouds;9;4;Mostly cloudy;10;6;NNW;12;62%;39%;1

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;38;25;A stray thunderstorm;30;23;NNE;10;72%;76%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;13;8;A passing shower;16;5;NE;15;67%;62%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Showers;7;6;Spotty showers;14;5;E;10;78%;73%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunny and breezy;18;12;A shower in the a.m.;15;11;N;26;70%;59%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray p.m. shower;34;25;Heavy p.m. t-storms;36;25;S;9;50%;91%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine, pleasant;20;7;Mostly cloudy;20;9;NE;8;37%;7%;8

_____

