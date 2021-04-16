Taiwan medal harvest to triple at Tokyo Olympics

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A data analysis company in the United States has come to the conclusion that Taiwan could win 10 medals at the Tokyo Olympics if they go ahead, reports said Friday (April 16).

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has been intensifying again in Japan, throwing doubt on whether the event can be held at all, after its initial postponement from last year.

Sports and entertainment data company Gracenote, Inc. analyzed the participating countries and their likely performances ahead of the games’ July 23 scheduled opening date, the Liberty Times reported.

While it provided no details about which medals in which sports could be obtained, Taiwan’s medal harvest could more than triple from three at the 2016 games in Rio de Janeiro to 10 this time around.

Overall, it would show the 10th-largest improvement of all participating countries, according to Gracenote. The Netherlands topped the list, going from 19 medals in 2016 to an estimated 46 this year.

Badminton, weightlifting and taekwondo are the disciplines Taiwan’s Olympic authorities is looking to win medals for, based on the past achievements of its athletes.

