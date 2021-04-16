Alexa
Roma defender Smalling, family held at gunpoint in burglary

By Associated Press
2021/04/16 19:05
ROME (AP) — Roma defender Chris Smalling and his family were held up at gunpoint inside their home in the Italian capital in the early hours of Friday morning.

Italian media reports that the family were sleeping when armed and hooded men broke into their home and forced the footballer to open a safe. The robbers took Rolex watches, jewelry and other valuables.

Smalling and Roma have not commented but former Manchester United teammate Marcus Rashford tweeted his support.

Rashford wrote: “Thinking about you @ChrisSmalling and your lovely family. So sorry to wake up to the news this morning. Can’t imagine how you’re feeling but I hope you’re ok.”

Roma and United will face each other in a Europa League semifinal. Roma drew 1-1 with Ajax on Thursday to progress 3-2 on aggregate.

Smalling was not involved in that match because of a knee problem.

Roma coach Paulo Fonseca’s house was broken into last November when he and his family were out. Watches and other valuables were taken.

Lazio forward Joaquín Correa’s house in Rome was also burgled a few days earlier.

