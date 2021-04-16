Earnings scheduled for the week of 4/19/2021

Major companies tentatively scheduled to post quarterly earnings next week:

MONDAY, April 19

Coca-Cola Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

United Airlines Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

TUESDAY, April 20

Johnson & Johnson reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

CSX Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

Netflix Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

THURSDAY, April 22

American Airlines Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Southwest Airlines Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Union Pacific Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

FRIDAY, April 23

American Express Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.