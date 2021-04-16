Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Sheffield Wednesday manager has pneumonia post-COVID-19

By Associated Press
2021/04/16 17:57
Sheffield Wednesday manager has pneumonia post-COVID-19

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has developed pneumonia and blood clots on his lungs following a recent coronavirus infection.

The 46-year-old Moore returned from the requisite COVID-19 isolation period on Monday but said he felt discomfort the next night following the Owls' 2-0 loss to Swansea in the second division.

“I have developed pneumonia as a result of COVID-19, with blood clots on the lungs and extreme discomfort,” Moore said in a club announcement late Thursday.

Moore, a former defender who played briefly for Jamaica's national team, will now miss more time from the relegation-threatened Championship club, which hosts Bristol at Hillsborough on Saturday.

“I am gutted to be away but I understand the situation and the course of action I must take," he said.

The club sent its “very best wishes to the gaffer for a speedy and full recovery.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-17 05:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
Taiwan's development of next-generation fighter ahead of schedule
Taiwan's development of next-generation fighter ahead of schedule
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Photo of the Day: Before-and-after images show effects of Taiwan’s drought
Photo of the Day: Before-and-after images show effects of Taiwan’s drought
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Citibank to exit consumer banking in Taiwan
Citibank to exit consumer banking in Taiwan
China announces missile drills as US delegation arrives in Taiwan
China announces missile drills as US delegation arrives in Taiwan
Yellen to label Taiwan 'currency manipulator,' let China off hook
Yellen to label Taiwan 'currency manipulator,' let China off hook