Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

England U21s coach quits after group-stage failure at Euros

By Associated Press
2021/04/16 17:10
England U21s coach quits after group-stage failure at Euros

LONDON (AP) — The coach of England’s under-21s has quit after the team was eliminated from the European Championship at the group stage.

Aidy Boothroyd’s contract was due to expire at the conclusion of the tournament in June but he has decided to leave early after five years in the role, England’s Football Association said Friday.

An England team featuring a number of regular starters in the Premier League lost to Portugal and Switzerland in last month’s group stage before a 2-1 win against Croatia that didn’t prove enough for Boothroyd’s side to progress.

Under Boothroyd, England also failed to get out of its group at the under-21 Euros in 2019.

Boothroyd had described his job as “utterly impossible” because the best players available for the under-21 team, such as Manchester City's Phil Foden and Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham, ended up being picked in Gareth Southgate’s senior squad.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-17 05:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
Taiwan's development of next-generation fighter ahead of schedule
Taiwan's development of next-generation fighter ahead of schedule
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Photo of the Day: Before-and-after images show effects of Taiwan’s drought
Photo of the Day: Before-and-after images show effects of Taiwan’s drought
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Citibank to exit consumer banking in Taiwan
Citibank to exit consumer banking in Taiwan
China announces missile drills as US delegation arrives in Taiwan
China announces missile drills as US delegation arrives in Taiwan
Yellen to label Taiwan 'currency manipulator,' let China off hook
Yellen to label Taiwan 'currency manipulator,' let China off hook