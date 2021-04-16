Funeral service to be held for Orrin Hoopman in east Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A funeral service will be held on Saturday (April 17) for Orrin Hoopman, an American who lived in Taiwan for 17 years.

The former Taiwan News editor passed away at his home in Hualien City on Monday (April 12). He was a popular fixture in the Hualien community, where he had lived since 2004.

He was well-known for his entrepreneurship, support for Taiwan, humor, and service to the community. From 2018 to 2019, he served as a copy editor for Taiwan News.

Hoopman is survived by his wife and daughter. A funeral service will be held for him at 9 a.m. on Saturday morning at 52, Minzu Road in Hualien City.

For more information about the funeral, please visit this Facebook page.