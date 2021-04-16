Creative Expo Taiwan opens for believers

2021 Creative Expo Taiwan opened officially on Friday (Apr. 16) at Huashan 1914 Creative Park. (CET photo) 2021 Creative Expo Taiwan opened officially on Friday (Apr. 16) at Huashan 1914 Creative Park. (CET photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – 2021 Creative Expo Taiwan opened officially on Friday (Apr. 16) at Taipei City's Huashan 1914 Creative Park with the themes of beliefs and collective power.

Related events will open at two other venues, Songshan Cultural and Creative Park and Taipei Expo Park, on Apr. 21.

Vice Premier Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津) and Culture Minister Lee Yong-te (李永得) provided details about the event in their speeches at the launch ceremony hosted by comedian Mickey Huang (黃子佼). According to Lee, this year's CET is expected to make NT$1 billion (US$35 million) profit after the launch of an online platform that includes 700 stores.

Under the theme "Supermicros," Lin Kun-ying (林昆穎), the chief curator of the 10-day major cultural event and also the co-founder of the digital art group LuxuryLogico (豪華朗機工), looks at the island's cultural diversity from the natural environment, cultural ecology, and industrial technology.



Spiritual Pavilion (CET photo)

"This is an era that calls for the creation of consensus," he said, putting his belief into practice with The Spiritual Pavilion- an interactive site of immersive experiences. Lin uses data to analyze and enhance people's beliefs.

With Taiwanese artifacts and technology, "Craft Land" explores the question "From the Industrial Revolution, globalization to the Anthropocene, does this linear view of time represent real progress and technology advances?"

In addition to the opening, three cultural programs focus on Taiwanese crafts, food, and ecosystems in Chiayi and Hualien, two regions crossed by the Tropic of Cancer.

For more information, please visit the website and Facebook page.



Craft Land (CET photo)



Intro Pavilion(CET photo)



Chiayi Pavilion (CET photo)