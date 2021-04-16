Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

US scholar claims MLB All-Star Game could save Taiwan

Hoover Institution fellow says Taiwan game would raise awareness of Chinese threats against country

  1064
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/16 16:46
MLB All-Star Game at Progressive Field, Indiana in 2019

MLB All-Star Game at Progressive Field, Indiana in 2019 (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Major League Baseball (MLB) should hold its All-Star Game in Taiwan to raise awareness of China's escalating threats against the country and diffuse anti-Asian sentiment in the U.S., according to American scholar Markos Kounalakis.

In an editorial run by The Hill on Wednesday (April 14), Kounalakis, a visiting fellow at the Hoover Institution, said MLB should move its all-star game to Taiwan this summer — after pulling out from Atlanta over Georgia's controversial voting law. He said the move would not only put a focus on China's threats against Taiwan but also improve the organization's image.

Kounalakis suggested MLB stage a "high viewership" game in Taiwan to show its support for global democracy. Praising the East Asian country as a model in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, he added that "a show of solidarity with an Asian nation" would help address racial stereotyping and discrimination against Asians in the U.S.

Kounalakis noted that there are currently five Taiwanese players in the MLB and that four of 11 retired Taiwanese athletes had played for the reigning world champion, the Los Angeles Dodgers. While professional sports in most countries are affected by the pandemic, Taiwan is a great option for the MLB All-Star Game 2022, he said.

The scholar pointed out that the MLB, unlike the National Basketball Association (NBA), has no plans to expand its business in China and that it should try to explore opportunities in Asia and Latin America. During a time when Washington's "strategic ambiguity" on Taiwan is being questioned, MLB would be a perfect "soft power" approach to affirm U.S. security commitments to the country, he added.
Major League Baseball
MLB
baseball
Taiwan baseball
Chinese pressure
cross-strait tensions
anti-Asian
racial discrimination
sports in Taiwan
US-Taiwan relations

RELATED ARTICLES

Europe benefiting from cross-strait peace: Taiwan envoy
Europe benefiting from cross-strait peace: Taiwan envoy
2021/04/16 12:32
US presses Japan to issue joint statement in support of Taiwan
US presses Japan to issue joint statement in support of Taiwan
2021/04/15 12:37
Taiwanese MLB player receives racist comments in US
Taiwanese MLB player receives racist comments in US
2021/04/14 12:01
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
2021/04/13 13:36
Blinken warns China's use of force against Taiwan 'serious mistake'
Blinken warns China's use of force against Taiwan 'serious mistake'
2021/04/12 12:06

Updated : 2021-04-17 05:20 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
Taiwan's development of next-generation fighter ahead of schedule
Taiwan's development of next-generation fighter ahead of schedule
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Photo of the Day: Before-and-after images show effects of Taiwan’s drought
Photo of the Day: Before-and-after images show effects of Taiwan’s drought
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Citibank to exit consumer banking in Taiwan
Citibank to exit consumer banking in Taiwan
China announces missile drills as US delegation arrives in Taiwan
China announces missile drills as US delegation arrives in Taiwan
Yellen to label Taiwan 'currency manipulator,' let China off hook
Yellen to label Taiwan 'currency manipulator,' let China off hook