Taiwan oil company CPC turns to drilling for water due to drought

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — State-run oil company CPC Corporation, Taiwan will turn to drilling for water to help fight the country’s drought, Economics Minister Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said Friday (April 16).

Parts of central Taiwan introduced a rotational system of water-rationing on April 6, with more than 1 million homes not receiving any tap water two days out of each week. Officials said Thursday (April 15) the system would last at least until the end of July but would not be expanded to other regions for the time being.

Due to the gravity of the situation, Wang said she would ask CPC experts to drill for water at three locations near the Liyutan Reservoir in Miaoli County before the end of the month, CNA reported. The exploration project is likely to result in 15,000 tons of water per day.

In central Taiwan’s most populous area, Taichung City, the number of water sources will be expanded from 25 to 88, the minister told reporters. In addition to finding new sources of water, companies in the high technology area of Hsinchu County and in the southern cities of Tainan and Kaohsiung would be asked to raise the proportion of recycled water used, she said.

In the north, Taoyuan City would see water pressure reduced all day instead of only between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., according to a government decision announced Friday.

Wang expressed pessimism about the weather forecast for the rest of the month. While Typhoon Surigae is hovering east of the Philippines, it is expected to move away over the Pacific, avoiding Taiwan altogether.