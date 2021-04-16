Taiwan's 7-Eleven to offer meals from StarLux Airlines

StarLux to offer its roast pork rice at 7-Elevens across Taiwan. (7-Eleven photo) StarLux to offer its roast pork rice at 7-Elevens across Taiwan. (7-Eleven photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese will soon have the luxury of enjoying airplane meals and snacks on terra firma, as StarLux Airlines is planning to make some of its popular menu items available at 7-Elevens across the country.

The Taiwanese carrier announced Friday (April 16) that it is working with 7-Eleven to offer its meals to local consumers who are missing the in-flight experience. Sales will begin April 21, and the products set to hit the shelves include roast pork rice, Thai milk tea, Oolong ice cream with chocolate chips, and VDS carrot juice.

StarLux said its roast pork rice, co-launched by restaurant chain Hutong Yakiniku, comprises Taiwan pork belly, kimchi, broccoli, fluffy egg omelet, and rice. It will be sold at NT$99 (US$3.50) apiece.

While its highly praised Thai milk tea will also be available, for NT$38, the airline said its Oolong ice cream (NT$85) and VDS carrot juice (NT$27) will only be offered for a limited period through May 23.



StarLux to offer in-flight meals and beverages at 7-Eleven stores. (7-Eleven photo)



StarLux's Oolong ice cream, VDS carrot juice will be available for limited period of time. (StarLux Airlines photo)