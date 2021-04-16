Alexa
Price earns 1st regular-season save, Dodgers top Rockies 7-5

By Associated Press
2021/04/16 13:42
Colorado Rockies' Garrett Hampson, right, hits a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday, April 1...
Colorado Rockies' Raimel Tapia, right, is out at first with a throw to Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Edwin Rios during the third inning of a baseb...
Colorado Rockies second baseman Ryan McMahon does not catch a pop fly hit by Los Angeles Dodgers' Julio Urias during the third inning of a baseball ga...
Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder AJ Pollock, bottom left, falls over the wall trying to catch a foul ball hit by Colorado Rockies' Raimel Tapia, as fa...
Colorado Rockies' Garrett Hampson, right, runs the bases after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles D...
Colorado Rockies' Elias Diaz, right, singles during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday, April 15, 2021, in L...
The Los Angeles Dodgers enter the dugout before their baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Los Angeles. All players...
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Austin Gomber throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday, April 15, ...
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Thursday, April 15, 20...
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner, right, hits a home run during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Los An...
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner, right, celebrates with Chris Taylor, left, after scoring a home run during the third inning of a base...
A fan poses for a photo next to a statue of Jackie Robinson before a baseball game between the Colorado Rockies and the Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday, ...

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Justin Turner and Max Muncy each hit a three-run homer, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 7-5 on Thursday night as David Price earned his first regular-season save.

Muncy's two-out drive in the seventh inning off reliever Yency Almonte (0-1) gave the defending World Series champions a 6-5 lead on the way to their sixth straight victory.

Price pitched out of trouble in the ninth, striking out two. Primarily a starter throughout his 13-year career, the left-hander has moved into a relief role this season because of the Dodgers' stacked and star-studded rotation. His only other save came as a rookie with Tampa Bay in Game 7 of the 2008 AL Championship Series against Boston.

Jimmy Nelson (1-1) worked a hitless inning in relief of starter Julio Urías and the Dodgers (11-2), with the most wins in the majors, won at home on Jackie Robinson Day.

Ryan McMahon and Garrett Hampson homered for struggling Colorado (3-10), which completed an 0-6 road trip.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

