AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

By Associated Press
2021/04/16 12:00
Ash rises into the air as La Soufriere volcano erupts on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent, seen from Chateaubelair, Friday, April 9, 2021. ...
A nurse waits to vaccinate a a group of elderly with the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine at the Perez Carreno public hospital in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday...
Free Peru party presidential candidate Pedro Castillo hugs his daughter Alondra who cries for him not to leave home, as he prepares to campaign in Chu...
A young boxer trains with his coach on Boyaca Avenue in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, April 11, 2021, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Matia...
Guillermo Lasso, presidential candidate of Creating Opportunities party, CREO, celebrates after a presidential runoff election at his campaign headqua...
A man with a tattoo inspired on an oriental warrior mask is injected with his second dose of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine at a drive-thru vaccination ...
A shadowed wall is covered with the defaced mural of a woman wearing a mask and the Spanish phrase "Let's keep taking care of ourselves," referring to...
The remains of a woman who died from complications related to COVID-19 are placed into a niche by cemetery workers and relatives at the Inahuma cemete...
Police carry out an eviction at a squatters camp at Morro Solar, southern Lima, Peru, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Police removed some 4,000 squatters t...
Players of Argentina's Defensa y Justicia celebrate with the trophy after winning the Recopa Sudamericana final soccer match against Brazil's Palmeira...
An acrobat of the Third Planet school practices rappel aerial dance from a building in downtown Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, April 15, 2021. The scho...

APRIL 8-15, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press

Photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photojournalist Fernando Llano in Mexico City

Follow AP visual journalism:

___

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Updated : 2021-04-17 05:15 GMT+08:00

