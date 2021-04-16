AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

An acrobat of the Third Planet school practices rappel aerial dance from a building in downtown Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, April 15, 2021. The scho... An acrobat of the Third Planet school practices rappel aerial dance from a building in downtown Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, April 15, 2021. The school offers free aerial dance classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Players of Argentina's Defensa y Justicia celebrate with the trophy after winning the Recopa Sudamericana final soccer match against Brazil's Palmeira... Players of Argentina's Defensa y Justicia celebrate with the trophy after winning the Recopa Sudamericana final soccer match against Brazil's Palmeiras in a penalty kick shoot-out at the Mane Garrincha stadium in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Ueslei Marcelino/Pool via AP)

Police carry out an eviction at a squatters camp at Morro Solar, southern Lima, Peru, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Police removed some 4,000 squatters t... Police carry out an eviction at a squatters camp at Morro Solar, southern Lima, Peru, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Police removed some 4,000 squatters that had been occupying the area, declared of national historical interest by the Ministry of Culture. (AP Photo/Guadalupe Pardo)

The remains of a woman who died from complications related to COVID-19 are placed into a niche by cemetery workers and relatives at the Inahuma cemete... The remains of a woman who died from complications related to COVID-19 are placed into a niche by cemetery workers and relatives at the Inahuma cemetery in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

A shadowed wall is covered with the defaced mural of a woman wearing a mask and the Spanish phrase "Let's keep taking care of ourselves," referring to... A shadowed wall is covered with the defaced mural of a woman wearing a mask and the Spanish phrase "Let's keep taking care of ourselves," referring to the COVID-19 pandemic in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

A man with a tattoo inspired on an oriental warrior mask is injected with his second dose of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine at a drive-thru vaccination ... A man with a tattoo inspired on an oriental warrior mask is injected with his second dose of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine at a drive-thru vaccination site on the grounds of the O'Higgins Park in Santiago, Chile, Monday, April 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

Guillermo Lasso, presidential candidate of Creating Opportunities party, CREO, celebrates after a presidential runoff election at his campaign headqua... Guillermo Lasso, presidential candidate of Creating Opportunities party, CREO, celebrates after a presidential runoff election at his campaign headquarters in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Sunday, April 11, 2021. With most of the votes counted Lasso, a former banker, had a lead over economist Andres Arauz, a protege of former President Rafael Correa.(AP Photo/Angel Dejesus)

A young boxer trains with his coach on Boyaca Avenue in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, April 11, 2021, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Matia... A young boxer trains with his coach on Boyaca Avenue in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, April 11, 2021, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Free Peru party presidential candidate Pedro Castillo hugs his daughter Alondra who cries for him not to leave home, as he prepares to campaign in Chu... Free Peru party presidential candidate Pedro Castillo hugs his daughter Alondra who cries for him not to leave home, as he prepares to campaign in Chugur, Peru, Thursday, April 15, 2021. Castillo will face rival candidate Keiko Fujimori in the June 6 presidential run-off election. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

A nurse waits to vaccinate a a group of elderly with the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine at the Perez Carreno public hospital in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday... A nurse waits to vaccinate a a group of elderly with the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine at the Perez Carreno public hospital in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, April 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Ash rises into the air as La Soufriere volcano erupts on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent, seen from Chateaubelair, Friday, April 9, 2021. ... Ash rises into the air as La Soufriere volcano erupts on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent, seen from Chateaubelair, Friday, April 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Orvil Samuel)

APRIL 8-15, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press

Photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photojournalist Fernando Llano in Mexico City

