Forum Draws Star Chefs from East and West, Gastronomic Moguls for Culinary Exchange

iSee Taiwan Foundation to Share Exquisite Service With the World

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach - 16 April 2021 - The 2021 iSee Gastronomy Forum, organized by the iSee Taiwan Foundation, unveils today with a view to highlighting how culture and cuisine can be perfectly blended into an experience of delicacy and exquisiteness.









From left: Eneko Atxa, chef of Azurmendi in Basque, Spain; Ryohei Hieda, chef of Taipei's Shoun RyuGin; Richie Lin, chef of Taipei's MUME; Charles Reed, CEO of William Reed; Benjamín Lana Velasco, president of Vocento Gastronomía.





As Taiwan sprinkles its world-famous delicacies with a unique cultural flavor, Charles Reed, CEO of William Reed that ranks The World's 50 Best Restaurants, and Benjamín Lana Velasco, president of Vocento Gastronomía that hosts Madrid Fusión, share their experiences in presenting local treats to global palates.

Also in the spotlight are the chefs of The World's 50 Best Restaurants from Taiwan and beyond: Eneko Atxa, chef of Azurmendi from Basque, Spain; Richie Lin, chef of MUME in Taipei; and Ryohei Hieda, chef of Shoun RyuGin, also in Taipei. Entrusted to interpret the meticulous service advanced by the iSee Taiwan Foundation and make it the core of their cooking, the three chefs draw on ingredients unique to Spain and Taiwan and come up with fine food appealing not only to taste but also to all other senses. Participants in the forum are treated to a unique opportunity to appreciate the essence of scrupulous service first-hand.

"Committed to promoting exquisite service, our foundation aims to foster it worldwide through this experience-it-yourself forum," according to Don Chen, Chief Executive of iSee Taiwan Foundation. The Forum is supported by the like minded enterprises and institutions that endeavor to bring the great quality to the world including Rice House, T-Ham, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., the AUO Foundation, iStaging Corp., ProFederal Co., Ltd., Sayling Wen Cultural & Educational Foundation , TAIWAN SAKURA Corp., , and Taiyen Biotech Co., Ltd.





The iSee Taiwan Foundation

The iSee Taiwan Foundation was founded by late entrepreneur Sayling Wen in 2003. The Foundation's vision is to become an essential portal for the world to see Taiwan via cultural tourism.

www.iseetaiwan.org