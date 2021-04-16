Alexa
Creighton 3-point sharpshooter Ballock 5th starter to leave

By Associated Press
2021/04/16 08:42
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Mitch Ballock, one of the top 3-point shooters in Creighton history, will not return to the Bluejays in 2021-22.

The school confirmed Thursday night that Ballock had signed with an agent and will pursue pro opportunities.

Ballock, who is on track to graduate in May, ranks No. 3 on the school 3-point chart with 308, behind Kyle Korver and Ethan Wragge.

The native of Eudora, Kansas, shot 38.9% on 3s and averaged 9.9 points per game this past season for the Bluejays, who reached the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16.

Ballock is the fifth starter who will not take advantage of another season of eligibility granted by the NCAA because of the pandemic. Marcus Zegarowski, Damien Jefferson and Denzel Mahoney have declared for the NBA draft and Christian Bishop plans to transfer.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-04-17 05:11 GMT+08:00

