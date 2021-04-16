Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Giannis returns to Bucks after missing 6 games with knee

By Associated Press
2021/04/16 08:24
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo watches from the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets Friday, A...

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo watches from the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets Friday, A...

ATLANTA (AP) — Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo returned to the Milwaukee Bucks' lineup Thursday night after missing six games with an ailing left knee.

Antetokounmpo rejoined the Bucks as they visited Atlanta to take on the surging Hawks, who have won 16 of 21 games since Nate McMillan took over as interim coach.

The Bucks went into the game holding down the third spot in the Eastern Conference, 5 1/2 games ahead of the fourth-place Hawks.

Milwaukee went 3-3 while their star was sidelined.

In an interesting twist, Antetokounmpo made his return at State Farm Arena, where he was MVP of the All-Star Game last month after making all 16 of his shots for 35 points — the most baskets without a miss in the history of the midseason showcase.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-16 10:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
Yellen to label Taiwan 'currency manipulator,' let China off hook
Yellen to label Taiwan 'currency manipulator,' let China off hook
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Tropical Storm Surigae could come closest to Taiwan on Sunday
Tropical Storm Surigae could come closest to Taiwan on Sunday
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ