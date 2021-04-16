Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

2 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

Taiwan sent planes, issued radio warnings, deployed air defense missile systems to track the PLAAF planes

  1029
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/16 09:58
Chinese J-16 (MND photo)

Chinese J-16 (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Thursday afternoon (April 15), marking the 12th intrusion this month.

Two People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shenyang J-16 fighter jets flew into the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent planes, broadcast radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the PLAAF planes.

Since September of last year, Beijing has stepped up its gray zone tactics by regularly sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most instances taking place in the southwest corner of the zone and usually carried out by one to three slow-flying turboprop planes. However, in recent weeks, China has begun sending larger incursions that include fighter jets (J-10s and J-16s) into Taiwan’s identification zone.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s air space where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves. Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

According to MND data, Chinese planes were tracked in Taiwan’s identification zone 18 times in March, 17 times in February, and 27 times in January. Last year, they were observed 19 times in December, 22 times in November, and 22 times in October, including a drone on Oct. 22.

The J-16 is a tandem-seat, twinjet, multirole strike fighter based on the Russian Sukhoi-30 and built by Shenyang Aircraft Corporation. It is armed with a 30-mm cannon and can be outfitted with air-to-air missiles, rockets, satellite-guided bombs, and anti-ship and anti-radiation missiles.
2 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Flight path of Chinese planes on April 15 (MND image)
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan MND
PLAAF planes

RELATED ARTICLES

5 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
5 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/04/14 09:27
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/04/13 09:59
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan ADIZ 9th day in a row
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan ADIZ 9th day in a row
2021/04/12 10:18
Taiwan prepares for delivery of Phalanx Block 1B gun system
Taiwan prepares for delivery of Phalanx Block 1B gun system
2021/04/09 15:57
Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/04/09 12:15

Updated : 2021-04-17 05:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
New bill allows foreign professionals permanent residence after 3 years in Taiwan
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
Taiwan's development of next-generation fighter ahead of schedule
Taiwan's development of next-generation fighter ahead of schedule
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Photo of the Day: Before-and-after images show effects of Taiwan’s drought
Photo of the Day: Before-and-after images show effects of Taiwan’s drought
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Citibank to exit consumer banking in Taiwan
Citibank to exit consumer banking in Taiwan
China announces missile drills as US delegation arrives in Taiwan
China announces missile drills as US delegation arrives in Taiwan
Yellen to label Taiwan 'currency manipulator,' let China off hook
Yellen to label Taiwan 'currency manipulator,' let China off hook