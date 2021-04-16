Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

SpaceX, NASA give 'go' for astronaut launch, 3rd for Dragon

By MARCIA DUNN , AP Aerospace Writer, Associated Press
2021/04/16 07:12
This undated photo made available by SpaceX in April 2021 shows the crew for its third astronaut launch to the International Space Station, during a t...

This undated photo made available by SpaceX in April 2021 shows the crew for its third astronaut launch to the International Space Station, during a t...

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX is gearing up for its third astronaut launch in under a year, after getting the green light from NASA a week ahead of next Thursday’s planned flight.

Managers from NASA and Elon Musk’s space company Thursday cleared the Falcon rocket and Dragon capsule for a dawn liftoff with a crew of four to the International Space Station. They will spend six months at the orbiting lab, replacing another SpaceX crew that’s close to coming home.

The rocket and capsule were designed for reuse. The rocket was used to launch the current station crew last November from NASA's Kennedy Space Center. The capsule, dubbed Endeavour, also will be making a repeat performance; it carried two test pilots to the space station on SpaceX’s first crew flight last spring.

SpaceX refurbished both and added safety upgrades. Most of the capsule is already “flight proven,” company officials noted, except for some new valves, thermal protection covers and parachutes.

Three of the astronauts are back for their second space station mission: NASA’s Shane Kimbrough, France’s Thomas Pesquet and Japan’s Akihiko Hoshide. NASA astronaut Megan McArthur was part of the final Hubble Space Telescope repair team in 2009.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Updated : 2021-04-16 10:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
Yellen to label Taiwan 'currency manipulator,' let China off hook
Yellen to label Taiwan 'currency manipulator,' let China off hook
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Tropical Storm Surigae could come closest to Taiwan on Sunday
Tropical Storm Surigae could come closest to Taiwan on Sunday
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ