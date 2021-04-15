Alexa
  1. Home

France toughens law on sex with minors under age 15

By Deutsche Welle
2021/04/15 23:00
France toughens law on sex with minors under age 15

In a landmark vote, French lawmakers have unanimously adopted a legislation that outlaws sex with a child under the age of 15 as rape.

Under the new legislation, approved on Thursday, sex with children below the age of 15 will be punishable by up to 20 years in jail, unless the age gap between the partners is small.

While the age of consent in the country was previously 15, prosecutors had to prove the intercourse was non-consensual in order to get a rape conviction.

The lower house of the parliament, the Assemblee Nationale, voted following a second reading of the bill and the legislation comes after a flurry of sexual abuse and incest allegations rocked the nation, in what has been called France's second #MeToo movement.

The bill originated in the Senate, meaning it has cleared both houses in France.

"This is a historic law for our children and our society," Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti told the National Assembly.

"No adult aggressor will be able to claim the consent of a minor younger than 15-years-old."

A so-called "Romeo and Juliet" clause will allow for the possibility of consensual sexual relations between a minor and a partner who is up to five years older. However, that clause will not apply to cases of sexual assault.

The clause was added to in response to concerns raised by some parliamentarians that an age of consent below which sex would automatically be considered rape would end up criminalizing a sexual relationship between a minor and a young partner of a similar age.

The law also characterizes incestuous sex with anyone under the age of 18 as rape.

France began introducing stricter sex crime laws in 2018 when it criminalized sexual harassment on the streets. With Thursday’s legislation the country's penal code has come closer in line with much of the West.

dvv/msh (AFP, Reuters)

Updated : 2021-04-16 10:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
Yellen to label Taiwan 'currency manipulator,' let China off hook
Yellen to label Taiwan 'currency manipulator,' let China off hook
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Tropical Storm Surigae could come closest to Taiwan on Sunday
Tropical Storm Surigae could come closest to Taiwan on Sunday
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ