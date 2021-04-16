Alexa
Cubs' Tepera suspended for 3 games, manager Ross 1 by MLB

By Associated Press
2021/04/16 05:37
Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Ryan Tepera throws during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Mi...
Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Ryan Tepera throws during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Mi...

NEW YORK (AP) — Chicago Cubs pitcher Ryan Tepera was suspended for three games on Thursday by Major League Baseball, which concluded he intentionally threw at Milwaukee's Brandon Woodruff this week.

Tepera appealed the penalty handed down by MLB senior vice president for on-field operations Michael Hill. Tepera, who also was fined, will not have to serve any discipline while the appeal is pending before MLB special adviser John McHale Jr.

Cubs manager David Ross was suspended for one game and fined because of Tepera's actions. Managers immediately serve discipline, and Ross will sit out the Cubs' series opener against Atlanta on Friday.

Chicago's Willson Contreras was hit by a pitch from oodruff leading off the fourth inning on Tuesday night. Tepera threw a pitch behind Woodruff in the fifth.

Contreras hit a go-ahead, two-run homer off Brent Suter in the eighth, and the Cubs went on to win 3-2.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-16 10:15 GMT+08:00

