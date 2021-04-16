Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

San Antonio airport on lockdown after police shooting

By Associated Press
2021/04/16 05:02
San Antonio airport on lockdown after police shooting

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP) — San Antonio's airport was placed on lockdown Thursday after a reported police shooting, but authorities said there was no “active threat to the public.”

The San Antonio Police Department said the airport was locked down as a precaution Thursday afternoon after a “confirmed officer-involved shooting" on airport property. Police said on Twitter that “no other injuries” were reported.

Airport spokeswoman Evelynn Bailey said airport police responded to the lower level of Terminal A and contained the situation. Flight operations were not interrupted, according to the website FlightAware.com.

A San Antonio police spokesman told The Associated Press that it was an “active and open incident" and that no further information was immediately available. He did not immediately answer questions about who was shot, why, what that person's health was or who did the shooting.

An FBI spokeswoman said agents are assisting San Antonio police at the airport but could not provide further details on the shooting.

Updated : 2021-04-16 10:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
Yellen to label Taiwan 'currency manipulator,' let China off hook
Yellen to label Taiwan 'currency manipulator,' let China off hook
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Tropical Storm Surigae could come closest to Taiwan on Sunday
Tropical Storm Surigae could come closest to Taiwan on Sunday
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ