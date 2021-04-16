Alexa
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/16 04:28
Stocks rallied to more record highs on Wall Street as a suite of stellar data suggested the recovery for the economy and corporate profits is accelerating.

The S&P 500 rose 1.1% Thursday and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.9%, both reaching all-time highs. Expectations are very high on Wall Street that the economy is in the midst of exploding out of the cavern created by the pandemic. New reports only bolstered those expectations, including ones showing how hungry Americans are to spend again, how fewer workers are losing their jobs and how much fatter corporate profits are getting.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 45.76 points, or 1.1%, to 4,170.42.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 305.10 points, or 0.9%, to 34,035.99.

The Nasdaq rose 180.92 points, or 1.3%, to 14,038.76.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 9.35 points, or 0.4% to 2,257.07.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 41.62 points, or 1%.

The Dow is up 235.39 points, or 0.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 138.58 points, or 1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 13.59 points, or 0.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 414.35 points, or 11%.

The Dow is up 3,429.51 points, or 11.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,150.48 points, or 8.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 282.21 points, or 14.3%.

Updated : 2021-04-16 10:14 GMT+08:00

