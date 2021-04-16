Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Cardinals re-sign LBs Gardeck, Fitts to one-year deals

By Associated Press
2021/04/16 04:55
Cardinals re-sign LBs Gardeck, Fitts to one-year deals

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have re-signed linebackers Dennis Gardeck and Kylie Fitts to one-year contracts.

The 26-year-old Gardeck was one of the Cardinals' surprise players last season, finishing with seven sacks, seven tackles for a loss 10 quarterback hits and a fumble recovery despite playing just 93 defensive snaps.

His main role is as a special teams ace and he was voted a team captain last season. He originally signed with the Cardinals in 2018 after playing in college at Sioux Falls.

Fitts, 26, had six tackles on defense and three more on special teams in 13 games last season, including one start. Fitts was drafted in the sixth round in 2018 by the Chicago Bears after playing in college at Utah.

Gardeck was a restricted free agent while Fitts was an exclusive rights free agent.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-04-16 10:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
Yellen to label Taiwan 'currency manipulator,' let China off hook
Yellen to label Taiwan 'currency manipulator,' let China off hook
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Tropical Storm Surigae could come closest to Taiwan on Sunday
Tropical Storm Surigae could come closest to Taiwan on Sunday
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ