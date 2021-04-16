Alexa
Maple Leafs' Matthews out for Jets game with injury

By Associated Press
2021/04/16 04:25
TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs star center Auston Matthews will miss Thursday night’s game against the visiting Winnipeg Jets with an injury and is listed day to day.

When asked if it was a recurrence of a wrist injury from earlier in the season, Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said: “It’s similar, but not the same.”

Keefe said the injury is not expected to keep Matthews out for long.

Matthews stepped on the ice for the morning skate, but left before the session began.

Matthews leads the NHL with 32 goals and is tied for fourth in league scoring with 53 points.

The North Division-leading Leafs are five points ahead of the second-place Jets.

Toronto has lost two in a row.

Updated : 2021-04-16 10:13 GMT+08:00

