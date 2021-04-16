Alexa
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/16 03:58
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose 31 cents to $63.46 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for June delivery rose 36 cents to $66.94 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery rose 1 cent to $2.05 a gallon. May heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.90 a gallon. May natural gas rose 4 cents to $2.66 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $30.50 to $1,766.80 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 44 cents to $25.96 an ounce and May copper rose 9 cents to $4.22 a pound.

The dollar fell to 108.66 Japanese yen from 108.94 yen. The euro rose to $1.1975 from $1.1970.

Updated : 2021-04-16 10:12 GMT+08:00

