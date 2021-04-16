Rajasthan beat Delhi from 42-5 down in IPL

MUMBAI, India (AP) — Rajasthan Royals rallied from 42-5 down to beat Delhi Capitals by three wickets with two balls to spare in the Indian Premier League on Thursday.

David Miller lit up the chase with 62 from 43 balls, and Chris Morris completed the stunning comeback with four sixes in the last two overs to overtake Delhi's 147-8 with 150-7.

Delhi was on course for a second win in its second match as Chris Woakes, Kagiso Rabada and Avesh Khan destroyed the Rajasthan top order and reduced it to 42-5 in the 10th over.

But Miller smacked seven boundaries and two sixes. In breathing life back into Rajasthan, Miller was also helped by a decision to give a bowl to Marcus Stoinis, when Ravichandran Ashwin had bowled only three overs and conceded a miserly 14.

Stoinis was hit to the boundary by Miller in three consecutive deliveries and conceded 15 runs.

Miller was out in the 16th over trying for a third consecutive six off Khan. Morris was on 1 but not for long.

Morris smashed Rabada for sixes over midwicket and long leg in the 19th over, and hit Tom Curran over deep square twice, the second time for the winning runs.

Delhi also didn't start well when it batted, as left-arm medium-pacer Jaydev Unadkat took out top three batsman Prithvi Shaw for 2, Shakhar Dhawan for 9, and Ajinkya Rahane, caught and bowled for 8.

Skipper Rishabh Pant, who went in at 16-2 in the fourth over, settled nerves with 51 off 32 balls, including nine boundaries.

There was also some good bottom order hitting from Curran (21) and Woakes (15 not out) to reach 147, but the total looked about 20 runs less than desired.

