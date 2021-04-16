Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Israeli army: Rocket from Gaza hits south Israel

By Associated Press
2021/04/16 03:12
Israeli army: Rocket from Gaza hits south Israel

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says a projectile fired from the Gaza Strip Thursday evening landed in south of the country, breaking weeks of relative cross-border calm.

There were no reports of damage or casualties. Sirens warning of incoming rockets sounded in the Negev Desert town of Sderot and its surroundings.

No Palestinian group claimed responsibility for the rocket fire from the Hamas-controlled Palestinian enclave. Israel usually blames the militant Hamas group for any violence act emanating from Gaza.

The attack comes at the end of the Independence Day, which honors the creation of Israel after the end of the British Mandate in 1948.

Hamas and Israel observe an unofficial truce brokered by regional mediators, including Egypt and Qatar. Hamas says Israel doesn’t commit itself to the ceasefire’s terms, which envision significant easing of Israeli economic restrictions on Gaza.

Updated : 2021-04-16 10:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
Yellen to label Taiwan 'currency manipulator,' let China off hook
Yellen to label Taiwan 'currency manipulator,' let China off hook
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Tropical Storm Surigae could come closest to Taiwan on Sunday
Tropical Storm Surigae could come closest to Taiwan on Sunday
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ