Livers not returning for extra year with Michigan

By Associated Press
2021/04/16 02:38
Michigan's Isaiah Livers wears a T-shirt that reads "#NotNCAAProperty" as he walks off the court with teammates after the first half of a first-round ...

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan senior Isaiah Livers is not returning for an extra year of eligibility.

A team spokesman confirmed Livers' decision Thursday. At this point, guard Eli Brooks is the only Michigan player expected to take advantage of the extra year that the NCAA is allowing because of the coronavirus pandemic.

That means Michigan loses Livers, guard Mike Smith, guard Chaundee Brown and forward Austin Davis from this year's team that won the Big Ten title and reached the Elite Eight.

The Wolverines also await NBA draft decisions from sophomore guard Franz Wagner and freshman center Hunter Dickinson.

Livers missed this year's NCAA Tournament because of a right foot injury and is recovering from surgery earlier this month.

Updated : 2021-04-16 10:09 GMT+08:00

