Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Biden to host South Korea's president in late May

By Associated Press
2021/04/16 01:29
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, Thursday, April 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harn...

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, Thursday, April 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harn...

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host South Korean President Moon Jae-in for meetings in the second half of May, the White House announced Thursday.

It will be Biden's second opportunity to sit in person with a foreign counterpart since he took office during the coronavirus pandemic. It will follow face-to-face meetings Biden has scheduled for Friday with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said a date for Moon's visit would be announced later.

Biden's meeting with his South Korean counterpart follows recent visits to Seoul by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and a three-way meeting in April in Annapolis, Maryland, among the national security advisers from the United States, Japan and South Korea.

Biden's meeting with Moon “will highlight the ironclad U.S.-South Korea alliance and the long-standing ties and friendships between the people of our two countries.”

Updated : 2021-04-16 10:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
Yellen to label Taiwan 'currency manipulator,' let China off hook
Yellen to label Taiwan 'currency manipulator,' let China off hook
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Tropical Storm Surigae could come closest to Taiwan on Sunday
Tropical Storm Surigae could come closest to Taiwan on Sunday
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ