Tennessee signs 7-footer Jonas Aidoo to 2021 signing class

By Associated Press
2021/04/16 01:37
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has signed 7-foot forward Jonas Aidoo, the Vols' fourth signee for the 2021 recruiting class.

The native of Durham, North Carolina, will enroll this summer and be a freshman this fall.

“He’s a high-character young man and will fit our program well in that respect," coach Rick Barnes said. "I love that he is hungry to develop—both as a player and a person. He has set an extremely high standard for himself. He’s a very versatile player with a high basketball IQ, and he’s going to be fun to coach.”

Aidoo is wrapping up a postgrad prep year at Liberty Heights Athletic Institute in Charlotte, North Carolina. He averaged 15 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two blocks shooting 68 percent. He played at Durham Voyager Academy in high school and played AAU ball with Pro Skills Basketball’s Team Curry program.

He joins a 2021 signing class that includes five-star point guard Kennedy Chandler, wing Jahmai Mashack and Quentin Diboundje from France. Adding Aidoo moved Tennessee up to No. 8 in 247sports' composite rankings for 2021.

Updated : 2021-04-16 10:07 GMT+08:00

