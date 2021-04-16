Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Sarah Sanders raises nearly $5M for Arkansas governor's race

By ANDREW DeMILLO , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/16 01:01
Sarah Sanders raises nearly $5M for Arkansas governor's race

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders' campaign on Thursday said she has raised nearly $5 million in her bid to be Arkansas' next governor, breaking the record for quarterly fundraising in the state.

Sanders' campaign said the majority of the more than $4.8 million raised during the first three months of the year came from out-of-state donors. More than $1.5 million came from Arkansans. Sanders' campaign, which launched in January, said it held more than 50 events in Arkansas during the quarter.

Sanders is running against Attorney General Leslie Rutledge in next year's Republican primary to succeed two-term GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is barred by term limits from seeking reelection. Republican Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin dropped out of the governor's race about two weeks after Sanders joined it and is now running for attorney general.

The daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, Sanders left the White House as former President Donald Trump's chief spokeswoman in 2019. She launched her bid for governor in January with an online video that prominently featured the former president and echoed his rhetoric, promising to fight the “radical left" in the solidly red state.

Two Democrats, Supha Xayprasith-Mays and James “Rus” Russell, are also running for governor next year.

Sanders has had two fundraising events featuring Trump, her campaign said. Her campaign said she had about $3.8 million cash on hand for her bid.

Updated : 2021-04-16 10:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
Yellen to label Taiwan 'currency manipulator,' let China off hook
Yellen to label Taiwan 'currency manipulator,' let China off hook
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Tropical Storm Surigae could come closest to Taiwan on Sunday
Tropical Storm Surigae could come closest to Taiwan on Sunday
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ