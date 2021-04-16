Alexa
Mets rained out for 3rd time in 5 days, 2nd time with Phils

By Associated Press
2021/04/16 00:33
NEW YORK (AP) — The finale of the four-game series between the Mets and Phillies was postponed because of rain Thursday, New York’s third washout in five days.

The matchup between the Mets’ Jacob deGrom and Philadelphia's Zach Elfin was called off about 50 minutes before the 12:10 p.m. EDT start.

It was rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on June 25 at 4:10 p.m. Both games will be scheduled for seven innings as part of pandemic rules.

New York’s series finale against Miami was suspended after just nine pitches on Sunday, and Tuesday’s game against the Phillies was rained out and made up as part of a doubleheader the following day.

