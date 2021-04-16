List of guests attending the funeral of Prince Philip

King's Troup Royal Horse Artillery rehearses on the long walk towards Windsor Castle in Windsor, Thursday, April 15, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, hu...
King's Troup Royal Horse Artillery rehearses on the long walk towards Windsor Castle in Windsor, Thursday, April 15, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died Friday April 9 aged 99. His funeral service will take place on Saturday at Windsor Castle. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
In this handout photo taken on Sunday, April 11, 2021 and provided by the Ministry of Defence, sailors and Royal Marines rehearse for the funeral of t...
In this handout photo taken on Sunday, April 11, 2021 and provided by the Ministry of Defence, sailors and Royal Marines rehearse for the funeral of the Britain's Prince Philip at HMS Collingwood in Fareham, England, Thursday, April 15, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, died on Friday. (Rory Arnold/Ministry of Defence via AP)
FILE - In this Sunday Nov. 8, 2015 file photo, Britain's Prince William, right, and Prince Harry attend the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in London. Senior royals must wear civilian clothes to Prince Philip’s funeral, defusing potential tensions over who would be allowed to don military uniforms. Queen Elizabeth II's decision means Prince Harry won’t risk being the only member of the royal family not in uniform during the funeral on Saturday April 17, 2021 for his grandfather, who died last week at the age of 99. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
LONDON (AP) — Here is the full list of guests who will attend the funeral of Prince Philip on Saturday at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.
1. Queen Elizabeth II
2. Prince Charles
3. Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall
4. Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge
5. Duchess of Cambridge
6. Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex
7. Prince Andrew, the Duke of York
8. Princess Beatrice
9. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
10. Princess Eugenie
11. Jack Brooksbank
12. Prince Edward
13. Countess of Wessex
14. Lady Louise Windsor
15. Viscount Severn
16. Princess Anne
17. Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence
18. Peter Phillips
19. Zara Phillips
20. Mike Tindall
21. Earl of Snowdon
22. Lady Sarah Chatto
23. Daniel Chatto
24. Duke of Gloucester
25. Duke of Kent
26. Princess Alexandra
27. Bernhard, Hereditary Prince of Baden
28. Prince Donatus, Landgrave of Hesse
29. Prince Philipp of Hohenlohe-Langenburg
30. The Countess Mountbatten of Burma