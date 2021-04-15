Alexa
NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/04/15 22:09
Through Thursday, April 15, 2021

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Connor McDavid Edmonton 42 23 46 69 12 16 8 0 8 152 15.1
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 42 22 39 61 23 16 10 1 6 123 17.9
Patrick Kane Chicago 43 14 40 54 6 14 3 0 2 148 9.5
Mitchell Marner Toronto 43 14 39 53 19 18 0 0 2 121 11.6
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 39 17 36 53 26 28 6 0 2 164 10.4
Auston Matthews Toronto 40 32 21 53 17 10 9 0 9 162 19.8
Mikko Rantanen Colorado 43 26 26 52 24 28 8 0 6 147 17.7
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 43 16 33 49 -4 12 3 0 3 92 17.4
Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh 41 16 32 48 10 18 4 1 4 124 12.9
Brad Marchand Boston 38 19 29 48 15 36 3 3 3 94 20.2
Mark Stone Vegas 41 14 32 46 21 22 2 1 7 69 20.3
Jake Guentzel Pittsburgh 42 20 25 45 9 22 5 0 5 108 18.5
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 43 14 30 44 1 10 5 0 0 72 19.4
Aleksander Barkov Florida 37 18 26 44 14 8 4 1 4 133 13.5
Anze Kopitar Los Angeles 42 9 34 43 -4 10 3 0 2 98 9.2
Artemi Panarin N.Y. Rangers 31 13 30 43 11 2 5 0 0 86 15.1
Jonathan Huberdeau Florida 43 14 29 43 -3 24 4 0 1 92 15.2
Nikolaj Ehlers Winnipeg 43 18 25 43 17 9 5 0 5 134 13.4
David Perron St. Louis 42 13 28 41 1 20 5 0 2 119 10.9
Gabriel Landeskog Colorado 41 16 25 41 14 26 8 0 7 112 14.3

Updated : 2021-04-16 10:01 GMT+08:00

